‘Slammed Doors, Police Threats’: Here’s What Happened When Tesla Decided to Visit ‘Sick’ Employees

Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Tesla Employees' News | Tesla Employees on Sick Leave | Tesla News Tesla has been visiting employees in Germany who called in sick as executives called the staff as “dishonourable” and as “exploiting” the system. This came after the percentage of Berlin gigafactory workers calling in sick reached 17% in August, which is more than three times when compared to the German car industry's average of around 5%. Watch!

 
