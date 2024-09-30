Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  ‘Slammed Doors, Police Threats’: Here’s What Happened When Tesla Decided to Visit ‘Sick’ Employees

‘Slammed Doors, Police Threats’: Here’s What Happened When Tesla Decided to Visit ‘Sick’ Employees

Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Tesla Employees' News | Tesla Employees on Sick Leave | Tesla News Tesla has been visiting employees in Germany who called in sick as executives called the staff as “dishonourable” and as “exploiting” the system. This came after the percentage of Berlin gigafactory workers calling in sick reached 17% in August, which is more than three times when compared to the German car industry's average of around 5%. Watch!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.