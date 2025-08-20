Explore
SoftBank Invests $2 Billion In Intel | Boost For US Chip Innovation & Manufacturing

Updated: 20 Aug 2025, 08:56 AM IST Livemint

SoftBank Group Corp. has agreed to invest $2 billion in Intel, buying shares at $23 each. The move boosts Intel’s efforts to reclaim chip industry leadership and strengthens US semiconductor innovation. Intel shares rose 5% after the news, highlighting strong confidence in the company’s future and manufacturing role. Watch!

 
