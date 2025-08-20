SoftBank Group Corp. has agreed to invest $2 billion in Intel, buying shares at $23 each. The move boosts Intel’s efforts to reclaim chip industry leadership and strengthens US semiconductor innovation. Intel shares rose 5% after the news, highlighting strong confidence in the company’s future and manufacturing role. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.