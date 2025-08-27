Explore
Tue Aug 26 2025 15:45:57
SpaceX Starship's 10th Test Flight: Survives Reentry, Deploys Satellites In Key Step Toward Mars

SpaceX Starship’s 10th Test Flight: Survives Reentry, Deploys Satellites In Key Step Toward Mars

Updated: 27 Aug 2025, 04:40 PM IST Livemint

SpaceX’s Starship has completed its tenth test flight, marking a major milestone in Elon Musk’s vision for interplanetary travel. The fully reusable rocket lifted off from Starbase, Texas, testing hundreds of upgrades, including new heat shield tiles and a first-ever satellite deployment. Its Super Heavy booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, while Starship endured fiery reentry before landing in the Indian Ocean. For the first time, mock Starlink satellites were successfully deployed, showcasing a key feature for future missions. Musk sees Starship as central to his long-term goal of routinely ferrying humans to Mars. Watch!

 
