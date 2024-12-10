Noida-based wellness startup YesMadam, known for its at-home beauty services, has come under fire for allegedly firing over 100 employees after conducting an internal survey on workplace stress. The move, which many are calling insensitive and counterproductive, has sparked widespread outrage online. Watch for more information!
