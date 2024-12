Startup YesMadam Faces HUGE Flak After E-mail Firing Over 100 'Stressed' Employees Goes Viral

Updated: 10 Dec 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Noida-based wellness startup YesMadam, known for its at-home beauty services, has come under fire for allegedly firing over 100 employees after conducting an internal survey on workplace stress. The move, which many are calling insensitive and counterproductive, has sparked widespread outrage online. Watch for more information!