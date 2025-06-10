Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 10 2025 15:47:36
  1. Itc share price
  2. 427.10 0.96%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.25 2.01%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,422.90 -0.84%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.70 -0.99%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 254.85 1.41%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  ‘Steve Jobs Crying In Heaven…’, Internet Mocks Apple’s ‘Liquid Glass’ Update | WWDC 2025

‘Steve Jobs Crying In Heaven…’, Internet Mocks Apple’s ‘Liquid Glass’ Update | WWDC 2025

Updated: 10 Jun 2025, 06:24 PM IST Livemint

‘Steve Jobs Crying In Heaven…’, Internet Mocks Apple’s ‘Liquid Glass’ Update | WWDC 2025 Apple just dropped the iOS 26, marking one of the most dramatic redesigns in iPhone history. Announced at WWDC 2025, the update rewrites Apple’s design language with something they call “Liquid Glass.” But while Apple calls it expressive and delightful, users online are calling it Windows ‘Vista 2.0.’ What is it and why are users mocking the 'Liquid Glass'? Watch to find out! #wwdc2025 #apple #liquidglass #ios26 #applesoftwareupdate

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue