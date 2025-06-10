Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  ‘Steve Jobs Crying In Heaven…’, Internet Mocks Apple’s ‘Liquid Glass’ Update | WWDC 2025

Updated: 10 Jun 2025, 06:24 PM IST Livemint

‘Steve Jobs Crying In Heaven…’, Internet Mocks Apple’s ‘Liquid Glass’ Update | WWDC 2025 Apple just dropped the iOS 26, marking one of the most dramatic redesigns in iPhone history. Announced at WWDC 2025, the update rewrites Apple’s design language with something they call “Liquid Glass.” But while Apple calls it expressive and delightful, users online are calling it Windows ‘Vista 2.0.’ What is it and why are users mocking the 'Liquid Glass'? Watch to find out! #wwdc2025 #apple #liquidglass #ios26 #applesoftwareupdate