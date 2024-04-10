Sundar Pichai Loses Sleep Due To This Fear | 'Always Suspectible To Someone In A Garage With...'

Updated: 10 Apr 2024, 03:32 PM IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai while talking to Standford students, revealed the one thing that always keeps him up at night. 'While people always think it's not true, you can always develop something amazing with a small team from outside, and history has shown that. Scale doesn't always give you the edge - though regulators may not agree, but running the company I know that you're always susceptible to someone in a garage with a better idea', he says. Watch a snippet of the interaction here #sundarpichai #google #artificialintelligence Want to make your money go further & work harder for you? Here are 20 Personal Finance Strategies from Mint. Check out our new coffee table book authored by Neil Borate & the Mint Money team. Download your digital copy here! https://shorturl.at/dDUV1 Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg