TCS Determined To Get Employees Back To Office, Says Mandatory For Promotions, Salary Hikes

Updated: 07 Feb 2024, 03:31 PM IST

TCS not only wants their employees to come back to office, they seem to be quite DETERMINED to make them come back. For one, they've told their employees that their promotions and salary hikes will be linked to their compliance to work from office 5 days a week - and, not just any office, they want their employees to work from specific designated offices. This is as opposed to other IT firms, who seem to be open to a more flexible way of work. Watch