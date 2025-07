TCS Layoffs: Shares Dip 1% As India’s Top IT Firm Announces 12,000 Job Cuts

Updated: 28 Jul 2025, 12:38 PM IST

TCS is laying off 12,000 employees in 2025 as part of its strategy to become a future-ready, AI-driven organisation. The move mainly impacts mid- and senior-level staff. This comes weeks after a change in bench policy and promises of wage hikes for the company's 6 lakh+ global workforce.