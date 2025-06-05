Tesla Leases BIG Office Space In Mumbai For 24 Crore Rent | Tesla India Entry

American electric carmaker Tesla has leased 24,565 square feet of space at Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai’s Kurla West. The transaction adds to the Elon Musk-promoted company’s steady expansion of its real estate footprint in India—through offices, showrooms, and now warehousing—as it inches towards an expected market entry. Watch!
