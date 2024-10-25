Tesla Owner Elon Musk Got Richer by $33 Billion in a Day; Here’s What Happened

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, got richer by another $33.5 billion. On October 24, Elon Musk-owned Tesla saw its biggest share gain in over a decade as they surged over 22%, pushing Elon Musk’s net worth to $270 billion. Tesla stocks jumped after the world's largest EV maker released its third-quarter earnings, which showed its largest quarterly profit since the summer of 2023. Watch for more details!
