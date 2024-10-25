Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Tesla Owner Elon Musk Got Richer by $33 Billion in a Day; Here’s What Happened

Tesla Owner Elon Musk Got Richer by $33 Billion in a Day; Here’s What Happened

Updated: 25 Oct 2024, 11:11 AM IST Livemint

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, got richer by another $33.5 billion. On October 24, Elon Musk-owned Tesla saw its biggest share gain in over a decade as they surged over 22%, pushing Elon Musk’s net worth to $270 billion. Tesla stocks jumped after the world's largest EV maker released its third-quarter earnings, which showed its largest quarterly profit since the summer of 2023. Watch for more details!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.