OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  The Haldiram's Story I Why There Is A Bidding War For India's Largest Snacks Chain | Explained

The Haldiram's Story I Why There Is A Bidding War For India's Largest Snacks Chain | Explained

Updated: 20 May 2024, 03:23 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Days after reports of Blackstone, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC teaming up for a non-binding bid to acquire a controlling stake in Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd started doing the rounds, Bain Capital has reportedly teamed up with Singapore’s Temasek to compete with the Blackstone, ADIA and GIC consortium as Livemint reported it first. In this video, Mint will take you through Haldiram’s incredible journey—from a small sweet shop in Bikaner to a global brand generating more than a billion dollars in revenue annually. We’ll explore the key people behind its success, the strategies that unlocked its growth potential, and why the world’s largest private equity fund, among others, wants a big bite.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue