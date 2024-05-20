The Haldiram's Story I Why There Is A Bidding War For India's Largest Snacks Chain | Explained

Updated: 20 May 2024, 03:23 PM IST

Days after reports of Blackstone, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC teaming up for a non-binding bid to acquire a controlling stake in Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd started doing the rounds, Bain Capital has reportedly teamed up with Singapore’s Temasek to compete with the Blackstone, ADIA and GIC consortium as Livemint reported it first. In this video, Mint will take you through Haldiram’s incredible journey—from a small sweet shop in Bikaner to a global brand generating more than a billion dollars in revenue annually. We’ll explore the key people behind its success, the strategies that unlocked its growth potential, and why the world’s largest private equity fund, among others, wants a big bite.