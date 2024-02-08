The Man Behind RateGain's Strong Show | Rollin' With The Boss | Watch

Updated: 08 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global p... moreRateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industries. Started by Bhanu Chopra in 2004, the company has been under the radar but has seen tremendous success in the last few years. Since listing on the stock exchanges in December 2021 RateGain stock has nearly quadrupled investor money from the ₹235 low it made in July 2022. In this snippet from Mint’s brand new show Rollin’ With The Boss, CEO & Founder, Bhanu Chopra while talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint talks about the company's future plans and RateGain stock's bumper success. Watch.