The One Chip Behind NVIDIA's Supersonic Growth | 'NVIDIA Is The Most Important Stock On The Planet'

Updated: 23 Feb 2024, 07:02 PM IST

Chipmaker NVIDIA has officially recorded the largest EVER single day jump in market cap on Wall Street. Its quarterly earnings zoomed past expectations, and now, it's market cap stands at a whopping $1.94 trillion. This makes NVIDIA the THIRD most valuable US company, behind only Apple and Microsoft. Behind all of this, is one computer chip which has transformed the entire industry in the age of AI. This chip added over $1 trillion to NVIDIA's value and turned it into an AI kingmaker.