This Chinese EV Maker Launches World's Fastest Charging Batteries, Even Faster Than Tesla | Zeekr

Updated: 14 Aug 2024, 01:53 PM IST Livemint

Electric Vehicle: Chinese electric carmaker Zeekr launched ‘the fastest charging batteries in the world’. In just 10.5 minutes, Zeekr’s new batteries can go from a 10% to an 80% charge. This is possible using the automaker’s ultra-fast charging stations. If claims are true, it will address consumers’ long-standing worries about battery driving range and ease of charging. Is it even faster than Elon Musk's Tesla? Here are all the details!

 
