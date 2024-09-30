Explore
Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 01:26 PM IST Livemint

This seems to be the season of big phone launches. Huawei recently launched its smashing Mate XT Ultimate tri-folding phone, Apple dropped its latest iPhone, and everyone seems to be also talking about the Google Pixel 9. But none of these phones will ever represent exclusivity the way Nokia-owned Vertu did some 20 years ago. Back then, prices for its phones in India ranged between ₹2.5 lakh to ₹17 lakh! Watch to know more

 
