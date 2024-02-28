'Ultra Woke' Gemini Lands Google In Trouble | How Can AI Chatbots Be Trained On Bias? | Chapters

Updated: 28 Feb 2024, 02:13 PM IST

In less than a month of launching its new Gemini AI image generator, Google has had to pull it down. Gemini's apparent inability to generate images of white people and accurately depict historical images has led to widespread backlash. In a blog post, Google apologised for the faulty rollout, and for the embarrassing and wrong pictures that were being generated. But this brings us to the question, how exactly are chatbots really trained - and what goes into ensuring that they give accurate responses that are not biased or offensive -- and how can this be controlled considering we're in the age of AI and in the middle of an election year?