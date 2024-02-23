Upasana Taku, The Femme Finance Behind Mobikwik Talks Business, Life | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 06

Updated: 23 Feb 2024, 09:16 PM IST

More than fourteen years after co-founding @mobikwik , Upasana Taku remains one of the few successful female entrepreneurs in the fintech industry. Reflecting on her journey, she emphasizes that combating the stereotype that 'women are not good at finance' has been one of the most challenging aspects of her journey as a fintech founder. In this episode of Rollin’ WIth The Boss, Upasana Taku, Co-founder, CFO Mobikwik talks to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint about stereotypes she has had to fight, navigating day-to-day business as a ‘couplepreneur’, her love for bikes, cars, adventure, and a lot more. Watch.