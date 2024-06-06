Vedanta’s Priya Agarwal Hebbar: ‘I Want Women To Dominate Mining …’ | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 10

Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 04:34 PM IST

For this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, Mint’s team drove to Udaipur to catch up with Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson Hindustan Zinc Limited, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta. In 2011, fresh out of college, Priya was busy planning a life that revolved around music among other things. However, her father Mr Anil Agarwal, often referred to as the metals king of India decided to appoint her to the board of Cairn India. Shocked and apprehensive, she wondered if she would be able to fill her father’s shoes. Surmounting the initial shock and the challenges of operating in a male-dominated industry, Priya has been successfully overseeing Vedanta Group’s companies for nearly a decade and a half. Just in April this year. She was picked to join the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders 2024 cohort. The forum comprises under 40 individuals from diverse backgrounds… selected for vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world.