Viral Video: Indigo Passengers Have Dinner On Tarmac After Flight Gets Delayed By Over 12 Hours

Updated: 16 Jan 2024, 01:37 PM IST

Passengers of a Goa Delhi Indigo flight which was ... morePassengers of a Goa Delhi Indigo flight which was delayed by over 10 hours were seen eating their dinner on the Mumbai airport tarmac. How did this happen? Well, the flight which had already been delayed was diverted to Mumbai. Frustrated passengers got out of the airplane, sat on the tarmac itself and had their food. This happened on a day when hundreds of flights were delayed and many were cancelled, because the national capital saw dense fog conditions and there was almost visibility at the Delhi airport for a few hours. Earlier, a video of a passenger losing his temper and slapping an Indigo pilot while he was announcing a further flight delay also went viral. Watch