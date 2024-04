Vodafone Idea To Launch India’s Biggest Follow-On Stock Offer Worth $2.16 Bn | Details

Updated: 12 Apr 2024, 05:04 PM IST

Vodafone Idea of Friday said it would raise up to 180 billion rupees ($2.16 billion) later this month through a sale of new shares, in what will be India's biggest follow-on public offering (FPO).