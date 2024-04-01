OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024
Vows To Ventures; How Husband-Wife Entrepreneur Duo Upasana Taku And Bipinpreet Singh Run Mobikwik

Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 08:33 AM IST Abhishek Singh

Knowing when to act as husband and wife, and when to be co-founders, is, some say, the trickiest part of navigating day-to-day business for entrepreneurs who are also a couple. In this snippet from Rollin’ With The Boss, MobiKwik’s Co-Founder, Upasana Taku shares with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Mint, how she and her husband, and co-founder Bipinpreet Singh compartmentalize their work and personal lives and work @mobikwik Car Courtesy @BMWIndia

 
