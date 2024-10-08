Explore
Watch: Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Stopped At Mall Entrance While Collecting Order, Then…

Watch: Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Stopped At Mall Entrance While Collecting Order, Then…

Updated: 08 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM IST Livemint

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal along with his wife Grecia Munoz took on the role of delivery partner to get a first-hand experience of delivery partners’ challenges. Goyal said that malls need to be more ‘humane’ to delivery partners as he was told to take the stairs instead of lift. Gurugram's Ambience Mall owner responds to Goyal. Watch!

 
