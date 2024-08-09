Explore
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Why 90% of Layoffs At Reliance Happened At Its Retail Business | Reliance Layoffs 42,000 Employees

Why 90% of Layoffs At Reliance Happened At Its Retail Business | Reliance Layoffs 42,000 Employees

Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 01:30 PM IST Livemint

Reliance Industries cut 11% or 42,000 out of its total workforce in FY24. It had 3.89 lakh employees in the previous year , which stood at 3.47 lakh in FY24. Reliance retail, which employs 60% of the total RIL staff, accounted to 90% of the layoffs. The conglomerate also reduced the number of hiring from 2.63 lakh to 1.71 lakh. Watch the video for more details!

 
