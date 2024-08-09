Reliance Industries cut 11% or 42,000 out of its total workforce in FY24. It had 3.89 lakh employees in the previous year , which stood at 3.47 lakh in FY24. Reliance retail, which employs 60% of the total RIL staff, accounted to 90% of the layoffs. The conglomerate also reduced the number of hiring from 2.63 lakh to 1.71 lakh. Watch the video for more details!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.