Why Apple Uses Google TPUs While the World Relies on NVIDIA Chips for AI Training

Updated: 30 Jul 2024, 01:27 PM IST

While the world relies on NVIDIA chips for AI model training, Apple is breaking the mold by choosing Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) instead. This bold move sees Apple renting server space from cloud providers rather than building its own data centers, potentially revolutionising cost and efficiency in AI processing. Could this decision challenge NVIDIA's dominance in the AI chip market? Watch this video to know more about Apple's innovative strategy and its implications for the future of AI!