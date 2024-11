Why Banks Close Down ATMs Despite Record Surge in Cash Circulation | Explained

Updated: 08 Nov 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Despite a record surge in cash circulation, Indian banks are actually closing down ATMs and cash recyclers. According to recent data from the Reserve Bank of India, the number of ATMs has dropped from 219,000 in September 2023 to just 215,000 in September 2024. Watch for more!