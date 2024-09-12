Why Companies Are Hiring Lawyers To Draft 'Remote Work Rules' | Employment Agreement Contracts

Updated: 12 Sep 2024, 03:21 PM IST

Work from home jobs | Back to office | Jobs in India | India job market | Employment agreement contracts To say that India Inc has had a tough time getting employees back to office after the pandemic receded would be an understatement. Companies like TCS went to the extent of linking salary hikes to office attendance and LTI Mindtree deducted leaves of people who weren't regularly coming to office. So to avoid all of this, now, there are several companies who're actually enlisting law firms to draft watertight agreements so that there's no room for ambiguity whatsoever. Whether you're working from home, working hybrid or working all days from office, companies want it ON PAPER whatever the deal is. Watch!