Hindenburg Research, the firm that wiped over $100 billion off the Adani Group's market value in 2023, has announced its closure. The announcement came as a surprise, as the short-seller was pursuing probes against some of the biggest corporate moguls worldwide. Then what went wrong? Was it a threat from someone? A health issue? Or another personal issue? Watch to find out!
