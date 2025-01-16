Why Hindenburg Research, The Short-Seller Who Took On Adani Group, Is Shutting Down | Nate Anderson

Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Hindenburg Research, the firm that wiped over $100 billion off the Adani Group's market value in 2023, has announced its closure. The announcement came as a surprise, as the short-seller was pursuing probes against some of the biggest corporate moguls worldwide. Then what went wrong? Was it a threat from someone? A health issue? Or another personal issue? Watch to find out!