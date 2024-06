Why Is SEBI Investigating Quant Mutual Fund? | What Is Front-Running? | Explained

Updated: 26 Jun 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Quant Mutual Funds, the fastest growing MF in the country with assets under management (AUM) of more than ₹90,000 crores is in trouble. SEBI has conducted search operations at two locations in connection with the case. But what is front running? Watch the full video to find out.