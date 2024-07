Why Koo Once Hyped As X's Rival Is Shutting Down | Explained

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 08:09 PM IST

Koo, the Indian social media platform that aimed to rival Twitter, is shutting down. Founders Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka announced the decision, citing failed partnership talks and high technology costs. The company started laying off a significant part of the workforce in April 2023.