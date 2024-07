Why Over 50% EV Users Want to Shift Back to ICE Vehicles | Electric Cars

Updated: 30 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST

As per a Park+ survey, 51% of the electric car users want to move back to the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lack of charging infrastructure has frustrated almost 90% of the EV users. What are the other reasons? How can EV infrastructure be improved? Watch the complete video to know!