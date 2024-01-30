Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Why Reliance Wants Government To Shut Down 2G, 3G Services In India To Help Enable Shift To 4G, 5G

Why Reliance Wants Government To Shut Down 2G, 3G Services In India To Help Enable Shift To 4G, 5G

Updated: 30 Jan 2024, 07:26 PM IST Livemint

India's largest telecom operator wants the government to shut down 2G and 3G services in India. Reliance Jio wants people to migrate to 4G & 5G. Jio says that this will also avoid unnecessary network costs of 2G & 3G, and of course increase the 5G use cases, which affect a lot of things -- like new business models, revenue streams, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, smart factories and other such things. Interestingly, Jio doesn't have any 2G and 3G networks - they operate solely on 4G & 5G! Here's why they want a '2G mukt bharat' - watch