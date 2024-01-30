Why Reliance Wants Government To Shut Down 2G, 3G Services In India To Help Enable Shift To 4G, 5G

Updated: 30 Jan 2024, 07:26 PM IST

India's largest telecom operator wants the government to shut down 2G and 3G services in India. Reliance Jio wants people to migrate to 4G & 5G. Jio says that this will also avoid unnecessary network costs of 2G & 3G, and of course increase the 5G use cases, which affect a lot of things -- like new business models, revenue streams, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, smart factories and other such things. Interestingly, Jio doesn't have any 2G and 3G networks - they operate solely on 4G & 5G! Here's why they want a '2G mukt bharat' - watch