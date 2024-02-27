Why Top Airlines Are Reluctant To Shift To Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport | Explained

The Navi Mumbai airport which was planned and is being built to accommodate the increased number of flights and passengers flying to and from Mumbai is struggling to convince major airlines to start operating out of what is expected to be the swankier and modern version of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.