 Why Top Airlines Are Reluctant To Shift To Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport | Explained | Mint Primer
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 27 2024 15:57:55
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.70 -1.23%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.15 1.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 292.50 1.65%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,579.10 1.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.15 0.48%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Why Top Airlines Are Reluctant To Shift To Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport | Explained

Why Top Airlines Are Reluctant To Shift To Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport | Explained

Updated: 27 Feb 2024, 09:06 PM IST Livemint

The Navi Mumbai airport which was planned and is being built to accommodate the increased number of flights and passengers flying to and from Mumbai is struggling to convince major airlines to start operating out of what is expected to be the swankier and modern version of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App