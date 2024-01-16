Why Wipro Stock Went Soaring Despite Decline In Net Profit & 'Muted' Q3 Numbers Vs Peers | Explained

Updated: 16 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Wipro stock soared up after its Q3 numbers - from being the top Nifty50 gainer to its shares surging 13% intra day, to hitting a new 52 week high on 15th January, Wipro was buzzing through the day. This despite the fact that their net profit in Q3 declined (YoY), and this was the fourth consecutive quarter of decline. Why did this happen - and why are analysts still in wait and watch mode despite the stock going up? Watch