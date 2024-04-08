OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 15:58:46
Wipro CEO Resigns Days After Saying 'Confident Of Right Leadership' | Can Veteran Reverse Damage?

Wipro CEO Resigns Days After Saying 'Confident Of Right Leadership' | Can Veteran Reverse Damage?

Updated: 08 Apr 2024, 05:54 PM IST Livemint

2 months saying he was confident Wipro had the right leadership, Thierry Delaporte resigned as CEO of India's 4th largest IT company. His contract was due to end only in June 2025. Wipro veteran Srinivas Pallia, who has worked at the company for over 30 years will now take his place. Can Pallia reverse 5 key things that have recently gone wrong at Wipro? Watch

 
