Zepto vs Zomato: Aadit Palicha Calls Out Deepinder Goyal Over 2,500 Cr Loss Claim!

Zepto vs Zomato: Aadit Palicha Calls Out Deepinder Goyal Over 2,500 Cr Loss Claim!

Updated: 06 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Livemint

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha refuted claims made by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal regarding Zepto’s financial losses. On March 4, Palicha responded to a statement from Goyal that was published in a news report, which suggested that the quick commerce sector was burning ₹5,000 crore per quarter, with Zepto accounting for “substantially more than half” of that amount. According to Goyal’s statement, Zepto was losing ₹2,500 crore per quarter—a claim Palicha dismissed as untrue. Watch!

 
