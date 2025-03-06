Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Zepto vs Zomato: Aadit Palicha Calls Out Deepinder Goyal Over 2,500 Cr Loss Claim!

Zepto vs Zomato: Aadit Palicha Calls Out Deepinder Goyal Over 2,500 Cr Loss Claim!

Updated: 06 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Livemint

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha refuted claims made by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal regarding Zepto’s financial losses. On March 4, Palicha responded to a statement from Goyal that was published in a news report, which suggested that the quick commerce sector was burning 5,000 crore per quarter, with Zepto accounting for “substantially more than half” of that amount. According to Goyal’s statement, Zepto was losing 2,500 crore per quarter—a claim Palicha dismissed as untrue. Watch!

