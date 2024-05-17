OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Says 'Now Is The Time' To Enter Semiconductor Space | Zoho After Tata?

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Says 'Now Is The Time' To Enter Semiconductor Space | Zoho After Tata?

Updated: 17 May 2024, 05:04 PM IST Livemint

India's homegrown SaaS major company Zoho may be planning to foray into the commercial semiconductor space. As per reports, Zoho has submitted a proposal for a semiconductor manufacturing unit to be set up in Tamil Nadu, where the company has its headquarters -- with an initial investment outlay of about 700 million dollars. In fact, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu reacting to these reports said that while they weren't ready to announce anything yet, but this technology is vital for India and companies needed to step up investment in the semiconductor space. He added that the government is very supportive, and now is the time! Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue