India's homegrown SaaS major company Zoho may be planning to foray into the commercial semiconductor space. As per reports, Zoho has submitted a proposal for a semiconductor manufacturing unit to be set up in Tamil Nadu, where the company has its headquarters -- with an initial investment outlay of about 700 million dollars. In fact, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu reacting to these reports said that while they weren't ready to announce anything yet, but this technology is vital for India and companies needed to step up investment in the semiconductor space. He added that the government is very supportive, and now is the time! Watch
