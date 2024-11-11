Zomato Launches New ‘Food Rescue’ Feature as Monthly Order Cancellation Reach 4,00,000

Updated: 11 Nov 2024, 04:18 PM IST

Zomato has just rolled out a unique new feature aimed at cutting down on food waste—by offering unbeatable prices on canceled orders! Every month, over 400,000 orders get canceled on Zomato, leading to a massive amount of perfectly good food going to waste. To tackle this issue, Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, announced that canceled orders will now pop up on the app for users within a 3-kilometer radius of the delivery partner. Watch!