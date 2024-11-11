Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Zomato Launches New ‘Food Rescue’ Feature as Monthly Order Cancellation Reach 4,00,000

Zomato Launches New ‘Food Rescue’ Feature as Monthly Order Cancellation Reach 4,00,000

Updated: 11 Nov 2024, 04:18 PM IST Livemint

Zomato has just rolled out a unique new feature aimed at cutting down on food waste—by offering unbeatable prices on canceled orders! Every month, over 400,000 orders get canceled on Zomato, leading to a massive amount of perfectly good food going to waste. To tackle this issue, Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, announced that canceled orders will now pop up on the app for users within a 3-kilometer radius of the delivery partner. Watch!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.