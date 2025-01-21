Explore
Zomato Share Price Dropped 8% | Q3 Highlights & Challenges | Blinkit Growing, But…

Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 01:11 PM IST Livemint

Zomato shares nosedived by nearly 8% on Tuesday, slipping from above ₹250 to around ₹220, following the announcement of its Q3FY25 results. The company reported a sharp 57.3% YoY decline in net profit to ₹59 crore, compared to ₹138 crore in the same quarter last year. The drop in profitability has been attributed to increased spending on expanding operations for Blinkit, Zomato's quick commerce platform, which has put pressure on margins. Will Zomato’s aggressive expansion strategy pay off in the long term, or is this a sign of trouble ahead? Watch this video for a detailed analysis of the Q3FY25 results and market reactions!

 
