Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Companies/  Zomato Share Price Dropped 8% | Q3 Highlights & Challenges | Blinkit Growing, But…

Zomato Share Price Dropped 8% | Q3 Highlights & Challenges | Blinkit Growing, But…

Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 01:11 PM IST Livemint

Zomato shares nosedived by nearly 8% on Tuesday, slipping from above 250 to around 220, following the announcement of its Q3FY25 results. The company reported a sharp 57.3% YoY decline in net profit to 59 crore, compared to 138 crore in the same quarter last year. The drop in profitability has been attributed to increased spending on expanding operations for Blinkit, Zomato's quick commerce platform, which has put pressure on margins. Will Zomato’s aggressive expansion strategy pay off in the long term, or is this a sign of trouble ahead? Watch this video for a detailed analysis of the Q3FY25 results and market reactions!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.