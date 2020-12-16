Home
>Comviva’s Srinivas Nidugondi on challenges in digital payments amid Covid
Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 05:40 PM IST
- Srinivas Nidugondi, EVP and COO, Mobile Financial Solutions, Comviva, spoke about the challenges in the digital payments industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, “In this industry, it’s about really trying to figure out how do you get the consumer behavior shifted as fast as you can and thankfully people didn’t have a choice. He added, “More than a challenge, it’s about whether people have taken queues figuring out those small white spaces or gaps and bridging them to ensure people are starting to make those transactions.” Watch the full video for more.