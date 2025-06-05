Confirmed: BMC Selects Mukesh Ambani's Reliance To Develop Open Spaces Around Mumbai's Coastal Road

Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Nearly a year after Mumbai’s Coastal Road was opened to traffic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has selected Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to develop 53 hectares of reclaimed open space along the road. The company will take at least three to four months to prepare a plan, following which work on realising new open spaces along the road from Priyadarshini Park to Worli will commence, said sources in the civic body. Initially, the BMC had planned to develop open spaces along the ₹13,000-crore Coastal Road of its own accord. The plan was rolled back due to estimated additional expenditure of ₹400 crore and increased capital expenditure on big ticket projects including north-ward extension of the Coastal Road. Here's all you need to know