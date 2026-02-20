Subscribe

Cong Workers Stage Shirtless Protest At AI Summit In New Delhi, Chant Anti-Modi Slogans

Chaos at India AI Impact Summit 2026! Indian Youth Congress workers stage shirtless/topless protest with anti-Modi slogans inside Bharat Mandapam on Feb 20, disrupting the event. Security swiftly removes them; Delhi Police detain ~10, legal action underway. Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib defends protest. BJP hits back—spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claims Rahul Gandhi ordered it. Major embarrassment during global AI summit!

Livemint
Published20 Feb 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Cong Workers Stage Shirtless Protest At AI Summit In New Delhi
