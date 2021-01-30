Home
>Consistency in regulations is the key for startup investors | Watch
Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 04:49 PM IST
- The pandemic has reshaped the startup landscape through unprecedented challenges. Funds dried up in 2020 and around 40% of startups halted operations in May last year. Investors hope policy changes in the budget will facilitate renewed investing in the startup and help new ventures retain talent.Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner, at Iron Pillar in a virtual fireside chat with Shrija Agrawal, Executive Editor at HT Ideas, HT Digital explains how inconsistency of regulations is the biggest challenge to the Indian startup ecosystem, which has also prevented global investors from becoming a bigger part of the India growth story. To understand the key expectations of the investors from this budget, watch the full video